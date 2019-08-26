PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) At $176.68 Forms Top; Park Presidio Capital Upped Facebook (FB) Position

PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) formed multiple top with $181.98 target or 3.00% above today’s $176.68 share price. PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) has $4.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $176.68. About 4,019 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 5.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Presidio Capital Llc acquired 18,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)'s stock rose 0.62%. The Park Presidio Capital Llc holds 350,000 shares with $58.34M value, up from 332,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $510.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $178.81. About 1.85 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Analysts await PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. PSB’s profit will be $47.18M for 25.68 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by PS Business Parks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.69, from 1.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold PS Business Parks, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 19.18 million shares or 4.69% less from 20.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.02% or 3,316 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 330,719 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.03% stake. Coldstream Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.03% or 1,848 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 3,300 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.09% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 7,438 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,278 shares stake. Century Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 84,390 shares. Sun Life Finance owns 626 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8,051 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 1,598 shares. Eii Management has invested 0.24% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 13,520 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 570 shares. Ajo L P reported 30,580 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

