PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) Comparison side by side

As REIT – Diversified businesses, PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks Inc. 163 11.63 N/A 4.06 43.11 STORE Capital Corporation 34 14.34 N/A 0.84 40.63

Table 1 highlights PS Business Parks Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. STORE Capital Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to PS Business Parks Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PS Business Parks Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 8.4% STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

PS Business Parks Inc. has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. STORE Capital Corporation’s 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.24 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PS Business Parks Inc. and STORE Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

$133 is PS Business Parks Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -25.95%. Meanwhile, STORE Capital Corporation’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential downside is -4.66%. Based on the data shown earlier, STORE Capital Corporation is looking more favorable than PS Business Parks Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.1% of PS Business Parks Inc. shares and 93.6% of STORE Capital Corporation shares. PS Business Parks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of STORE Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PS Business Parks Inc. -0.82% 4.09% 11.62% 21.8% 39.6% 33.59% STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84%

For the past year PS Business Parks Inc. was more bullish than STORE Capital Corporation.

Summary

PS Business Parks Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors STORE Capital Corporation.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.