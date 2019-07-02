PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks Inc. 151 11.11 N/A 5.58 28.18 Farmland Partners Inc. 23 6.49 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PS Business Parks Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PS Business Parks Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 7.4% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

PS Business Parks Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PS Business Parks Inc. has an average target price of $133, and a -21.41% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of PS Business Parks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Farmland Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are PS Business Parks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PS Business Parks Inc. 2.2% 4.56% 7.48% 14.66% 33.61% 20.09% Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors PS Business Parks Inc. beats Farmland Partners Inc.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.