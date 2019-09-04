Ps Business Parks Inc/Ca (PSB) Shareholder Strs Ohio Lowered Its Holding; Ipswich Investment Management Co Cut Its Position in Bb&T (BBT) by $1.58 Million

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 2.72M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Ps Business Parks Inc/Ca (PSB) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 3,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 31,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, down from 34,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Ps Business Parks Inc/Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $185. About 144,852 shares traded or 29.28% up from the average. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 36,610 shares to 211,610 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 31,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Analysts await PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. PSB’s profit will be $47.18M for 26.89 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by PS Business Parks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.69, from 1.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 19.18 million shares or 4.69% less from 20.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 7,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Eii Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 2,722 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 12,845 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc has 8,051 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Highstreet Asset Management accumulated 11 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 21,454 shares. Comerica Natl Bank has 19,846 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp has 4,683 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 16,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Amp Capital Limited owns 8,804 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System owns 30,813 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 3,128 were reported by Amalgamated Fincl Bank.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $788.99 million for 11.48 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Limited stated it has 130,157 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 0.17% or 86,863 shares. South State Corporation accumulated 0.2% or 42,551 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 508,794 shares. Massachusetts Communications Ma holds 0.45% or 23.10M shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.11% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 38,966 were accumulated by Stearns Finance Service Grp. Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 7,700 shares. Blackrock Inc has 59.34M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 149,464 shares. Huntington State Bank owns 135,798 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 41,352 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. 26,448 are held by Bangor Bank. Clark Capital Management Group reported 10,724 shares. Atria accumulated 0.02% or 8,430 shares.

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16M and $305.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 71,085 shares to 71,385 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).