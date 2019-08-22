Ps Busin (PSB) Stock Value Rose While Ubs Oconnor Raised Stake; As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Rose, Modera Wealth Management Raised Stake by $931,869

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.93 billion market cap company. It closed at $134.25 lastly. It is down 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Ps Busin (PSB) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The hedge fund held 46,450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 billion, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Ps Busin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $177.88. About 5,249 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM, Chainyard launch supplier blockchain network – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “How AI is transforming the workplace, with IBM taking the lead – Business Insider” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Would IBM Stock Be Lifted by a Merger With GE? – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Thereâ€™s No Need to Pull the Trigger on CRM Stock Before Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp reported 48,774 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,828 shares. The California-based Shelton Capital has invested 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wagner Bowman Management Corporation reported 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Willis Inv Counsel holds 47,438 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.84% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Horizon Llc invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.4% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cibc World Corp reported 307,311 shares stake. New South Cap Management Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 474,569 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Financial Corp reported 9,914 shares stake. Moreover, Cahill Advsr has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 184,088 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prns reported 20,514 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 29,433 shares to 198,193 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 19.18 million shares or 4.69% less from 20.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 607 are owned by Fmr Ltd. Renaissance Limited Liability Company reported 81,600 shares stake. Vanguard Group accumulated 3.16M shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.03% or 417,724 shares. Huntington National Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 230 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 30,495 shares stake. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd holds 55,974 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 60,347 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 7,207 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 3,300 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De owns 67,070 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 164,017 shares. Loomis Sayles Communications LP accumulated 224 shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square I by 12,897 shares to 31,167 shares, valued at $2.34B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rti Intl (Prn) by 4.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.00M shares, and cut its stake in Equifax (NYSE:EFX).

More notable recent PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Don’t Overlook PS Business Parks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in PS Business Parks, New Senior Investment Group, Civeo, PCM, GAIN Capital, and AMAG Pharmaceuticals â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REITs Offering Value With Brad Thomas (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.