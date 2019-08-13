Prudentl Finl (PRU) Market Value Declined While Viking Fund Management Increased Position by $637,000; New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU) Position Lifted by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Prudentl Finl (PRU) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 26,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Prudentl Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.72. About 2.21 million shares traded or 14.13% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 30/04/2018 – Two Massachusetts youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Paloma Rambana of Tallahassee, Florida named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES PRUDENTIAL’S SENIOR NOTES AT BAA1; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 30/04/2018 – Two Ohio youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 12/03/2018 – Prudential Provides $152 Million to Refinance Canada Solar Farms; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Adj EPS $3.08

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Inc (EDU) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 4,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 22,770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 18,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 426,562 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) by 500,459 shares to 18.48 million shares, valued at $507.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 13,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,127 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Sa Adr (NYSE:SAN).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 30,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).