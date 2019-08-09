Prudential Plc Upped Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Market Value Rose; Kornitzer Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $4.40 Million

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 203,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2.31 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439.19M, up from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Prolific Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo departs KGI Securities, likely to focus on companies other than Apple; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 59,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,359 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 67,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 6.35M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 San Diego: #BREAKING: Body found near Starbucks drive-thru in Clairemont; police investigation underway; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 93,400 shares to 487,700 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Csg Systems Internat (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Mngmt Lc invested in 1.4% or 4,091 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 2.6% or 474,785 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 8,478 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP stated it has 179,038 shares. Sarasin & Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 1.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Icon Advisers has invested 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sanders Capital Ltd Llc reported 8.13 million shares. Mu Investments Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 34,000 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct invested in 136,657 shares or 4.26% of the stock. Golub Limited Liability Corp accumulated 246,219 shares or 4.06% of the stock. Old Dominion Cap Inc holds 10,572 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. The New York-based Corsair Cap Management Lp has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 1.13M shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin Inc holds 7.38M shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De reported 41.99M shares stake.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 40,580 shares to 246,801 shares, valued at $29.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl A by 178,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bank & Trust holds 76,396 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.46% or 22.05M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 922,219 shares. Windward Cap Ca owns 122,849 shares. Groesbeck Invest Corp Nj has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aqr Management Ltd Liability holds 3.65M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bancshares & stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Korea Corp reported 658,000 shares. Moreover, Peloton Wealth Strategists has 3.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1,995 shares. 683,710 are owned by Strs Ohio. Saratoga Rech And Mgmt invested 3.53% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 27,340 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 7,777 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division owns 14,459 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

