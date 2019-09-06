Prudential Plc Upped Its Criteo S.A (CRTO) Stake; Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI) Sentiment Is 3

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc (WVVI) investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.37, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 6 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 2 sold and reduced stock positions in Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 417,298 shares, up from 411,680 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Prudential Plc increased Criteo S.A (CRTO) stake by 3.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Plc acquired 27,293 shares as Criteo S.A (CRTO)’s stock declined 0.21%. The Prudential Plc holds 885,448 shares with $17.74 million value, up from 858,155 last quarter. Criteo S.A now has $1.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 2,485 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $33.01 million. The firm offers various types of wines, including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Rose, and Riesling under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom under the Oregon Cellars label. It has a 22.17 P/E ratio. It owns and leases approximately 827 acres of land.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. for 40,000 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management owns 21,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 23,000 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 500 shares.

It closed at $6.65 lastly. It is down 15.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WVVI News: 22/03/2018 – Willamette Valley 2017 Rev $20.9M; 12/03/2018 – Willamette Heart Offers GAINSWave in Oregon; 10/05/2018 – WILLAMETTE VALLEY VINEYARDS INC QTRLY PRODUCED REVENUE OF $4.5 MLN, UP 1.8 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Oregon DoA: News Release: ODA is now accepting applications to grow canola in Willamette Valley; 31/03/2018 – Federal Register: Drawbridge Operation Regulation; Willamette River at Portland, OR; 12/03/2018 – Willamette Heart Offers GAlNSWave in Oregon; 10/05/2018 – Willamette Valley 1Q EPS 2c; 22/03/2018 – Willamette Valley 2017 EPS 46c; 10/05/2018 – Willamette Valley Vineyards Posts a Profit for the First Quarter 2018; 02/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–Grave marker trimming services Willamette National Cemetery –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 160 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 341,299 shares. First Republic Invest Inc holds 17,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Group One Trading LP holds 0% or 35,762 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Natixis stated it has 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Bogle Inv Management Lp De invested 0.26% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 641 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 262 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Neuberger Berman Group Limited holds 721,073 shares. Citadel Lc holds 817,434 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited holds 55,495 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd invested in 651,127 shares. The California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Prudential Plc decreased Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 42,700 shares to 276,700 valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 1,036 shares and now owns 121,260 shares. Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) was reduced too.