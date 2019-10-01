Prudential Plc Upped Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $18.18 Million; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined, Drexel Morgan & Company Has Lifted by $432,549 Its Holding

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 72,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 519,671 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.96M, up from 447,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $252.96. About 1.61M shares traded or 63.13% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 11,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 31,716 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 20,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 8.62M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 18.96 million shares. Markston Int Limited Liability Co invested 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Washington Bank & Trust invested in 0.04% or 6,891 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc reported 0.59% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Park Circle holds 0.01% or 500 shares. 6,004 were reported by Mngmt Incorporated. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt holds 16,070 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 275,850 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Alethea Llc has invested 0.28% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tiverton Asset Llc holds 0.04% or 28,534 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 27,090 shares. 14,550 were accumulated by Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv. Beacon holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 85,519 shares. First Trust has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 147,411 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How About Owning a Few Stocks Outside the US? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Essex Finance Services Incorporated has invested 0.33% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Triangle Wealth Management holds 0.51% or 3,976 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 89,188 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Andra Ap holds 10,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Covington Capital Management has 0.21% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Webster Bank N A holds 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 2,513 shares. Schmidt P J Invest invested in 12,425 shares. Northstar Group Inc holds 0.34% or 3,173 shares. Penobscot Investment Mgmt has invested 0.75% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Eagle Asset Mngmt has 8,184 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Reliant Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2.41% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3.37% or 26,018 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 319 shares. Kistler reported 620 shares.