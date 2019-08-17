Prudential Plc Trimmed Its Newmont Mining Cp (NEM) Position; Restorbio (TORC) SI Increased By 0.75%

Prudential Plc decreased Newmont Mining Cp (NEM) stake by 79.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Plc sold 1.28M shares as Newmont Mining Cp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Prudential Plc holds 321,407 shares with $11.50M value, down from 1.60M last quarter. Newmont Mining Cp now has $31.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 6.73M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Restorbio Inc (NASDAQ:TORC) had an increase of 0.75% in short interest. TORC's SI was 2.78 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.75% from 2.76 million shares previously. With 140,200 avg volume, 20 days are for Restorbio Inc (NASDAQ:TORC)'s short sellers to cover TORC's short positions. The SI to Restorbio Inc's float is 26.34%. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 165,191 shares traded or 1.72% up from the average. resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) has declined 27.51% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.51% the S&P500.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company has market cap of $362.58 million. The Company’s lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prns invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Fifth Third Bancorporation invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Personal Advsrs invested in 550,048 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.1% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Benjamin F Edwards And Company holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs owns 8,616 shares. Pointstate Cap Lp invested in 29,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 869,098 shares. The Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% or 2.03M shares. Pinebridge LP has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 0.05% or 54,140 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt, California-based fund reported 2.28M shares.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Among 5 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation has $4500 highest and $33 lowest target. $38.54’s average target is -0.10% below currents $38.58 stock price. Newmont Mining Corporation had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NEM in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 3 by BMO Capital Markets. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37.7 target in Tuesday, June 25 report.