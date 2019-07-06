Prudential Plc Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase &Co (JPM) Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Mgic Investment (MTG) Stock Price Rose, American International Group Lifted by $1.73 Million Its Stake

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 56.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 133,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 371,671 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 238,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 2.97M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase &Co (JPM) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 283,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.23 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630.83 million, down from 6.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase &Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL SERVICES PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.2 LAST MONTH; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – COMMITTING $4.5 BLN FOR REGIONAL HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING; 22/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 19; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC OKTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $38; 26/03/2018 – BI UK: JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21,069 shares to 308,020 shares, valued at $58.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 9,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,033 shares, and cut its stake in Aaron S Inc (NYSE:AAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.13 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.