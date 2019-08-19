Prudential Plc Trimmed Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) as Valuation Rose; As Dht Holdings (DHT) Share Value Rose, Odey Asset Management Group LTD Lowered Its Holding

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 272,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.84M, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR STARBUCKS STORE-PRODUCTS UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 78,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The hedge fund held 74,378 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 152,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $757.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 1.30 million shares traded or 31.05% up from the average. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DHT Holdings, Inc. announces corrected adjustment to the conversion price of its 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2019 and 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce second quarter 2019 results Tuesday August 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DHT Maritime (DHT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DHT Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:DHT – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce first quarter 2019 results Thursday May 9, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 70,827 shares to 740,291 shares, valued at $18.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 9.62 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Supervielle S A.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Cap Limited Liability has 38,546 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 170,008 shares. Cadence Management Limited Liability has 4,795 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Polen Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 5.28% or 13.59M shares. Winslow Asset has invested 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). National Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.31% or 33,421 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv holds 0.11% or 3,576 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0.02% or 31,627 shares. Markel holds 0.58% or 461,618 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 32,121 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability holds 0.49% or 20,276 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs stated it has 0.44% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Millennium Management Lc has 0.24% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Haverford Trust stated it has 1.37% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Brown Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).