Prudential Plc Trimmed By $1.47 Million Its Semtech (SMTC) Holding; Intuit (INTU) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Intuit Inc (INTU) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 318 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 312 sold and decreased positions in Intuit Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 221.14 million shares, down from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Intuit Inc in top ten positions increased from 24 to 27 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 275 Increased: 219 New Position: 99.

Prudential Plc decreased Semtech Corp (SMTC) stake by 6.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Plc sold 29,300 shares as Semtech Corp (SMTC)’s stock declined 5.76%. The Prudential Plc holds 435,400 shares with $22.17M value, down from 464,700 last quarter. Semtech Corp now has $3.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 270,225 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 12.67% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Semtech; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 12/04/2018 – Semtech Releases Next-Generation LinkCharge® LP (Low Power) Wireless Charging Platform; 30/05/2018 – Correct: Semtech Sees 2Q EPS 25c-EPS 33c, Not FY19; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 Sales $155M-$167M; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Loss $1.3M; 15/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $34

The stock increased 1.44% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $270.17. About 765,065 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance services and products for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $70.60 billion. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll services and products, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. It has a 49.33 P/E ratio. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd holds 11.1% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. for 2.19 million shares. Cypress Funds Llc owns 170,000 shares or 7.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fundsmith Llp has 6.66% invested in the company for 4.48 million shares. The Texas-based Hwg Holdings Lp has invested 6.58% in the stock. Account Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,449 shares.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $1.95 million activity. 2,500 shares were sold by KIM JAMES JUNGSUP, worth $131,250 on Friday, January 11. Shares for $201,700 were sold by Silberstein Asaf. Faltemier Sharon K sold $910,604 worth of stock. CHUKWU EMEKA also sold $56,100 worth of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) on Wednesday, February 6. Santoro Carmelo J. had sold 13,872 shares worth $664,952 on Wednesday, January 9. The insider HANKIN ROCKELL N sold 10,000 shares worth $500,367.

Among 10 analysts covering Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Semtech had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Piper Jaffray. Oppenheimer maintained Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) rating on Thursday, March 14. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Roth Capital. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.62 million for 56.36 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.