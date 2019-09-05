Prudential Plc Stake in Dominion Energy (D) Raised by $524,400 as Stock Value Declined; As D R Horton (DHI) Stock Rose, Edgestream Partners LP Decreased Its Position

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 44,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 40,075 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 84,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 1.33 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 603,213 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.24M, up from 596,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $77.74. About 1.64M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27M for 9.94 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 29.64M shares stake. 54,864 are held by Aqr Ltd Liability Corp. Impala Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 537,255 shares. 257,998 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bancorp. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 47,767 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 40,574 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Kings Point Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 150,882 shares. Moreover, Sfmg Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 17,365 shares. Synovus has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Strs Ohio invested in 34,048 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 14,102 shares to 73,067 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 8 Worst Stocks to Buy Before the Trade Turmoil Cools Off – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 76% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 9,202 shares to 410,179 shares, valued at $20.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,512 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.