Prudential plc (PUK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) and Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI) compete with each other in the Life Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential plc 42 0.00 N/A 2.91 14.26 Primerica Inc. 122 2.47 N/A 7.72 15.89

In table 1 we can see Prudential plc and Primerica Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Primerica Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential plc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Prudential plc’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Primerica Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Prudential plc and Primerica Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential plc 0.00% 18.6% 0.6% Primerica Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.41 shows that Prudential plc is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Primerica Inc. has beta of 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Prudential plc and Primerica Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential plc 0 0 0 0.00 Primerica Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Primerica Inc. is $148, which is potential 28.60% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Prudential plc and Primerica Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2% and 94%. Prudential plc’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, Primerica Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential plc -4.93% -6.83% -8.39% 5.36% -11.55% 17.33% Primerica Inc. -1.75% -0.42% -4.99% 12.4% 7.43% 25.57%

For the past year Prudential plc has weaker performance than Primerica Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Primerica Inc. beats Prudential plc.

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also distributes and sells mutual funds and certain retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners' insurance referrals, debt resolution referrals, and mortgage loan referrals; and insurance products, including supplemental medical and dental, accidental death, and disability for small businesses, as well as long-term care insurance. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters; and credit information products that allow clients to access their credit score and other personal credit information. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.