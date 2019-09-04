Prudential plc (PUK)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Western Life Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) and National Western Life Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI), both competing one another are Life Insurance companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential plc 41 0.00 N/A 2.91 14.26 National Western Life Group Inc. 268 1.33 N/A 35.78 7.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Prudential plc and National Western Life Group Inc. National Western Life Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Prudential plc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Prudential plc is trading at a higher P/E ratio than National Western Life Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential plc 0.00% 18.6% 0.6% National Western Life Group Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Prudential plc’s 1.41 beta indicates that its volatility is 41.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, National Western Life Group Inc. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Prudential plc and National Western Life Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2% and 85.8% respectively. About 1.2% of Prudential plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.58% are National Western Life Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential plc -4.93% -6.83% -8.39% 5.36% -11.55% 17.33% National Western Life Group Inc. 3.12% 4.67% 1.11% -10.72% -15.83% -10.54%

For the past year Prudential plc has 17.33% stronger performance while National Western Life Group Inc. has -10.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors National Western Life Group Inc. beats Prudential plc.