Prudential plc (PUK)’s Financial Results Comparing With FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) and FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG) compete with each other in the Life Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential plc 41 0.00 N/A 2.91 14.26 FBL Financial Group Inc. 62 1.99 N/A 4.19 14.97

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prudential plc and FBL Financial Group Inc. FBL Financial Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential plc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Prudential plc’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than FBL Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential plc 0.00% 18.6% 0.6% FBL Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Prudential plc has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, FBL Financial Group Inc.’s beta is 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2% of Prudential plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.9% of FBL Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Prudential plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of FBL Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential plc -4.93% -6.83% -8.39% 5.36% -11.55% 17.33% FBL Financial Group Inc. -1.99% -1.86% 0.06% -6.14% -20.69% -2.39%

For the past year Prudential plc has 17.33% stronger performance while FBL Financial Group Inc. has -2.39% weaker performance.

Summary

FBL Financial Group Inc. beats Prudential plc on 7 of the 9 factors.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies. The company markets its products to Farm Bureau members, and other individuals and businesses through exclusive agents and agency managers principally under the consumer brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services in the Midwestern and Western sections of the United States. FBL Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.