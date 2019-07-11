Prudential Plc (PUK) Valuation Rose While Causeway Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $1.19 Million; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lifted Stake by $856,374

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prudential Plc (PUK) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 29,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 989,412 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.79M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 49,102 shares traded. Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has declined 18.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PUK News: 17/04/2018 – Jackson Appoints Scott Romine as President of Advisory Solutions; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PRU.L CEO MIKE WELLS – SPIN-OFF OF UK DIVISION HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH BREXIT; 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC 2017 Gross Premiums Earned at GBP44B; 24/04/2018 – CHINA SAFE TO IMPROVE MACRO PRUDENTIAL MANAGEMENT OF QDLP, QDIE; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Transfers $151.8M Pension Plan Assets to Prudential for Purchase of Group Annuity Contract; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Prudential Proposed Senior Notes ‘A’; 26/04/2018 – AXIS BANK -AS ON MARCH 31, 2018 BANK’S PROVISION COVERAGE, AS A PROPORTION OF GROSS NPAS INCLUDING PRUDENTIAL WRITE-OFFS, STOOD AT 65 PCT; 13/03/2018 – EU BANKS TO FACE HIGHER PRUDENTIAL BACKSTOPS FOR NEW LOANS ORIGINATING FROM MARCH 14 THAT TURN SOUR – EU COMMISSION DRAFT PROPOSAL; 14/03/2018 – Prudential Suspended From Trading in Hong Kong; 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC 2017 Net Pft GBP2.39B

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 5,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, up from 131,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $165.07. About 527,346 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Futures pare gains as May ADP jobs number misses estimates – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Telephone & Data Systems, Automatic Data Processing and Motorola Solutions – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canada sees bumper jobs gain for second straight month -ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Citizens And Northern has invested 0.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Franklin Resources Inc invested in 0.09% or 1.03M shares. Canandaigua Bankshares Trust has 19,553 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Com holds 18,900 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. 23,376 were accumulated by First American National Bank & Trust. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 82,354 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 7.18 million shares or 0.39% of the stock. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 30,490 are owned by Peninsula Asset Mngmt. Girard Partners Ltd has 0.27% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 9,052 shares. 15,500 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Df Dent Co reported 13,456 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa accumulated 10,630 shares or 1.96% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company reported 4.15 million shares. Fmr Lc invested in 1.70M shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. Perrotti Thomas J had sold 1,314 shares worth $176,063. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129 on Tuesday, February 5. 1,614 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $236,629 were sold by Black Maria. Another trade for 6,428 shares valued at $966,713 was made by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. 36,364 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 1,824 shares to 438,653 shares, valued at $105.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 609,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 829,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).