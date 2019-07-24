Prudential Plc (PUK) Stock Value Rose While Causeway Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Springowl Associates Increases Stake in Visteon (VC)

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prudential Plc (PUK) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 29,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 989,412 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.79 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 84,555 shares traded. Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has declined 18.86% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PUK News: 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL CEO: NO COMMENT ON FURTHER M&A IN THE MEDIUM-TERM; 14/03/2018 – Prudential to divide into 2 with M&G spin-off; 14/03/2018 – Fitch: Prudential’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating Has Been Downgraded to ‘A’ From ‘A+’; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L – PRUDENTIAL PLC INTENDS TO TRANSFER LEGAL OWNERSHIP OF ITS HONG KONG INSURANCE SUBSIDIARIES FROM PRUDENTIAL ASSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED; 14/03/2018 – Prudential to split into two as Britain bids farewell to US and Asia businesses; 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC Primary Listing of Both Entities Will Be in London; 28/03/2018 – Prudential Cuts Stake in Noble to 5.96% from 6.10% Earlier; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Prudential Plc’s A2 Senior Rating, Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – Insider Thorogood Buys 535 Of Prudential Global Short Duration HY Fund Inc; 14/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS PRUDENTIAL TO A FROM A+ ON DEMERGER, OUTLOOK STABLE

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 150.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,071 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, up from 5,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $62.84. About 561,947 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 32,812 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $142.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 11,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 948,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. 4,000 Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares with value of $195,020 were bought by MANZO ROBERT.