Prudential Plc Position in Mobile Telesystems P (MBT) Trimmed by $2.49 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Autonomy Capital LP Cut Its Stake

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Mobile Telesystems P (MBT) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 276,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The hedge fund held 5.63 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.36M, down from 5.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems P for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 1.04M shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 19/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS expects slight revenue growth in 2018; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q NET INCOME 10.9B RUBLES, EST. 14.70B; 15/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Placed Bonds Using Blockchain Technology; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SAYS DEMAND FOR BONDS WAS OVER 50B RUBLES; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q REV. 117B RUBLES, EST. 115B; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NET 15.4B RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q REVENUE 107.9B RUBLES; 17/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS launched the first Gigabit Class LAA network in Eastern Europe in pursuit of 5G connectivity

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 152,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.76 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.04M, down from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 78,374 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $32.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 13,033 shares to 313,854 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 181,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 832,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).