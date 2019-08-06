Prudential Plc Position in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) Has Cut by $2.83 Million as Stock Rose; Wex (WEX) Holder Ubs Oconnor Has Lowered Position by $6.85 Billion as Valuation Rose

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 35,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 94,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.11B, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $194.37. About 138,816 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 20,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 959,624 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.40 million, down from 979,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Intl Business Mchn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $140.2. About 2.93 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 8,132 shares. Braun Stacey Inc holds 0.86% or 67,521 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 4,469 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.05% stake. Btim invested in 2,153 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.07% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Massachusetts Services Communication Ma owns 164,329 shares. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Welch & Forbes Ltd has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Aperio Gp Limited Liability stated it has 13,203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William Il owns 387,024 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 17,039 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank holds 1,076 shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Ed by 94,500 shares to 198,500 shares, valued at $3.77 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Californ (Put) by 353,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX’s Fleet Division Kicks Off WEX SPARK Global Fleet 2019 Conference Today – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WEX Brings Mobile Fuel Payments to Shell Fleet Customers – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “WEX Inc. (WEX) PT Raised to ‘Street High’ $255 at BTIG – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 64,734 shares to 219,793 shares, valued at $24.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weis Markets Inc (NYSE:WMK) by 8,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Capital Al holds 28,617 shares. 6,852 are held by Private Tru Na. Johnson Financial holds 13,616 shares. Webster Bank N A has invested 0.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 3,848 are held by Cortland Assocs Mo. First Personal Finance invested in 3,603 shares. Apriem Advisors owns 2,303 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Limited Com accumulated 6,839 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hillsdale Inv, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 20,544 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Insight 2811 Inc owns 3,100 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stratos Wealth Prns owns 61,507 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Murphy Cap Mngmt has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.