Prudential Plc Maintains Holding in Keysight Technologie (KEYS); Aimz Investment Advisors Boosted Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) by $538,992

Aimz Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 46.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc bought 59,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 187,583 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 127,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 6.69M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CFO MICHAEL MCCLELLAN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO $2.40-2.65 FROM $2.25-2.50; 19/04/2018 – PAXMAN AB (PUBL) PAX.ST – LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH TEVA WILL GENERATE ONGOING REVENUES BASED ON EVERY COLD CAP OR TREATMENT SOLD; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 02/05/2018 – TEVA DECIDES NOT TO SELL SLE ISRAEL DISTRIBUTION COMPANY; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT WARNS CO. AGAINST CLOSURE OF ASHDOD FACTORY; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.65; 28/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD WINS REVERSAL OF $235 MILLION GLAXOSMITHKLINE DRUG PATENT VERDICT -COURT RULING; 06/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill: Teva is Stonewalling a Senate Investigation

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Keysight Technologie (KEYS) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 3,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 16,920 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 12,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Keysight Technologie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $97.49. About 600,475 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $32.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 957,985 shares to 113,723 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Educati (NYSE:EDU) by 33,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,757 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.