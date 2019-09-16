Prudential Plc Lowered Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position by $6.32 Million; Shares Declined; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Position In Magna Intl (MGA) Was Has Raised

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 41,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 582,350 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.99M, up from 540,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 629,737 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 57,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 8,721 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $968,000, down from 66,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 2.84 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Survival Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – ROCHE’S HERCEPTIN AS EFFECTIVE FOR 6 MONTHS AS 12 MONTHS: STUDY; 28/05/2018 – Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 19/03/2018 – ELI LILLY PROPOSES TO END SUPER-MAJORITY VOTING REQUIREMENTS; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND RESEARCH PACT THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – Lilly to buy Armo Biosciences for $1.6 bln; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 24/04/2018 – LILLY SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.20, EST. $4.88

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $490.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 47,550 shares to 480,900 shares, valued at $27.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 55,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 814,000 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $32.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 61,724 shares to 12.50 million shares, valued at $75.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 278,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davy Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.2% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 1,400 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Andra Ap invested 0.18% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc has 92,883 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 168 shares. Bridgeway Management invested in 495,150 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Opus Cap Gp Incorporated Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ashford Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 2,505 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 66,448 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il reported 10,870 shares stake. Motco accumulated 46,233 shares. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.57% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Buckingham Mngmt holds 3,713 shares. Curbstone Mngmt Corp holds 0.38% or 13,126 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L also bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.