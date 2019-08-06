Prudential Plc Lifted Holding in Teleph & Data Syst (TDS) by $1.16 Million; Centre Asset Management Has Decreased Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Position by $687,420 as Share Value Declined

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Teleph & Data Syst (TDS) by 50.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 38,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 115,794 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 77,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Teleph & Data Syst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 593,827 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 13.16% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 11.71 million shares traded or 133.62% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:REGN) by 39,771 shares to 72,050 shares, valued at $29.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 91,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,394 shares, and cut its stake in Google Llc.

