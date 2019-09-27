Prudential Plc Holds Holding in Olin (OLN); Magnetar Financial Stake In Newell Brands (NWL) Was Boosted

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 48,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 536,300 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.75 million, up from 487,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 1.65 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 22,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 93,491 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 70,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 5.56M shares traded or 10.70% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 30/04/2018 – Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets 4 board seats at Newell Brands; 18/05/2018 – Ominto: Mitch Hill, Gregory Newell, Jaye Connolly-LaBelle, Peter Harris and Gary Baughman Have Resigned From Board Without Disagreement; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now faces a proxy fight at Newell Brands; 23/03/2018 – Hedge fund Glenview ups stake in Sharpie maker Newell Brands; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Statement on Newell; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 45% Reduction in Brands, 39% Reduction in Number of Employees; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Owns 4.5% Stake in Newell; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $32.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 59,900 shares to 269,920 shares, valued at $31.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 24,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,100 shares, and cut its stake in Diamond Offshore Dri (NYSE:DO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oarsman Cap reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 2.55M shares. 1.68M are owned by Goldman Sachs Inc. Schneider Capital Mgmt Corp holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 259,552 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd reported 240,928 shares. Perella Weinberg Cap LP holds 25,311 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc accumulated 15,908 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 338,446 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 629 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 29,015 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 24.73 million shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 109 shares. Next Fincl Group reported 104,117 shares stake. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.01% or 3,186 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hartford Financial Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. 600 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares with value of $10,872 were bought by VERMILLION TERESA M. Smith Vince J also bought $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares. Shipp Earl L had bought 250 shares worth $4,479 on Tuesday, August 6. $178,490 worth of stock was bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7. 2,000 shares were bought by Alderman Heidi S, worth $33,374.

