Prudential Plc Holding in Verint Systems (VRNT) Lowered by $1.03 Million; Archon Partners Decreased Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) as Stock Declined

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 48,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 79,910 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 128,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.61M shares traded or 53.95% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 259,100 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51 million, down from 276,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 473,873 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe (VGK) by 31,360 shares to 53,200 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 7,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15 million for 22.97 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes.