Prudential Plc Holding In Dominion Energy (D) Was Has Increased; Crocs (CROX) Shares Declined While Menta Capital Has Raised Holding by $697,500

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 322.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The hedge fund held 36,562 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 8,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 922,254 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE UP ABOUT 70 TO 100 BASIS POINTS OVER 2017 GROSS MARGIN OF 50.5%; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INVENTORY DECLINED 17.0% TO $148.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $178.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – TO SIMPLIFY BUSINESS & IMPROVE PROFITABILITY, CO HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION FACILITIES IN MEXICO; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q REV. $283.1M, EST. $272.2M; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 603,213 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.24M, up from 596,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 3.14M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 23,100 shares to 301,650 shares, valued at $16.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 187,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp (NYSE:LNC).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 23,501 shares to 41,299 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,487 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).