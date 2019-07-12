Prudential Plc Has Upped Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holding by $1.96 Million; As Ormat Technologi (ORA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Alps Advisors Upped Position

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 21,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,399 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.76 million, up from 189,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $102.81. About 992,323 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologi (ORA) by 74.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 11,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 15,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 144,307 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 15.90% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 10/04/2018 – Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Honduras; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 15/03/2018 New Scientific Analysis Confirms Ormat’s Geothermal Expansion Project Presents a Significant Threat to Mammoth Lakes’ Groundwat; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS COMPANY CANNOT ASSESS AT THIS STAGE EXTENT OF DAMAGE TO FUTURE FUNCTIONALITY OF HAWAIIAN WELLS; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN COMPANY S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – DECISION TO RESTATE THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – SHUTTING DOWN ALL GEOTHERMAL WELLS TO SECURE PUNA FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NOW EXPECT 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $711.0 MLN AND $735.0 MLN

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. Shares for $8.09M were sold by Gilbert E Scott on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend and Re-Elects Board of Directors During 2019 Stockholders’ Meeting – Business Wire” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marsh to Begin Rollout of Proof of Insurance Blockchain Platform – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Beth Johnson Named US Family Offices’ Segment Leader for Mercer’s Wealth Business – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 16 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd reported 57,202 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 704,980 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Hardman Johnston Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 1.46% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 355,027 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested in 5,240 shares. Veritas Investment Limited Liability Partnership reported 500 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.11% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 131,349 shares. Alabama-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Jfs Wealth Lc owns 1,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Regions holds 0.02% or 14,563 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,150 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 80,808 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn stated it has 54 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0.31% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Db Base Meta by 103,510 shares to 61,290 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Benchmark Electronic (NYSE:BHE) by 76,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,100 shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ORA shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.03 million shares or 2.06% more from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 118,635 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.03% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Hemenway Trust Company Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,455 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). 232,866 are held by Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 71,532 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 5,948 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 6,403 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 8,185 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Cypress Mgmt Ltd Llc (Wy) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 200 shares.