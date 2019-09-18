Prudential Plc Has Upped Its Holding in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by $15.02 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Holder Simcoe Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $1.93 Million

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 1.13 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 263,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.28M, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.7. About 2.77 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Driehaus Cap Mngmt accumulated 59,876 shares. Convergence Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Fincl Bank Of America De holds 527,703 shares. 40,614 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. 31,140 are owned by Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Company holds 2.10 million shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 26,092 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Nomura invested 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Wexford LP owns 0.85% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 236,440 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0.05% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 606,124 shares. Northern stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Meeder Asset Management accumulated 5,693 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hrt Fincl Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 9,832 shares.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SeaWorld: Next Leg Higher Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Seven Seas Water Announces Extension of Water Supply Agreement in The Bahamas – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Busch Gardens’ new coaster on Gwazi site goes vertical – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SeaWorld falls after hurricane forecast worsens – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Verizon May Play Catch-Up to AT&Tâ€™s 2019 Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.