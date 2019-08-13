Prudential Plc Has Upped Its Holding in Teleph & Data Syst (TDS) by $1.16 Million as Share Price Rose; First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Market Valuation Declined While Ensemble Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $4.04 Million

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Teleph & Data Syst (TDS) by 50.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 38,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 115,794 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 77,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Teleph & Data Syst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 367,764 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 40,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 420,093 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20M, down from 460,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $93.44. About 572,497 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92 million for 18.99 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 102,670 shares to 111,030 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 106,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Republic Facing A Tighter Squeeze On Spreads – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Gradifi and the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority Team Up to Offer Student Loan Refinancing Options – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,191 were accumulated by Vident Advisory. 18,604 are owned by Utah Retirement Sys. Nuveen Asset Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 838,150 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Lc invested in 25,975 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Signaturefd Llc reported 7 shares stake. Johnson Fincl has 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 159,408 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 78,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 19,716 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 28,813 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 73 shares. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Co Ma invested in 50,387 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 113 shares.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1.98M shares to 50.40 million shares, valued at $55.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 255,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.86M shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).