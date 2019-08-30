Prudential Plc Has Lowered Position in Apogee Enterprises I (APOG) as Stock Value Rose; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stake Raised by Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises I (APOG) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 22,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The hedge fund held 348,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 371,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 87,255 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital takes 6 pct stake in specialty glass maker Apogee; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS 6 PCT STAKE IN APOGEE ENTERPRISES AS OF APRIL 12 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Apogee Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 EARNINGS OF $3.30 TO $3.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Elects New Director; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Adj EPS 96c; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Operating Margin of 8.8 % to 9.3 %; 14/03/2018 Treas Johnson Gifts 127 Of Apogee Enterprises Inc; 29/03/2018 – Apogee Enterprises to Host Fourth-Quarter Conference Call; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 EPS $3.30-EPS $3.50

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 258.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 245,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 340,150 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.55M, up from 94,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $126. About 1.25M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 29/05/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Offers a New Weekend Package and Dining Events for Eid Al-Fitr Holiday; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 29/05/2018 – Marriott International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Cap Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott Intl Property

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 486,992 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 262,196 shares or 0% of the stock. 29,102 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd. Putnam Ltd stated it has 118,000 shares. 15,720 are held by Dnb Asset As. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 22,384 shares. Skylands Cap has invested 1.06% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Schroder Mgmt Grp stated it has 0.02% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Huntington Bankshares owns 271 shares. Prudential Plc owns 0.04% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 348,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 80,809 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Sei Investments owns 16,163 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.13% or 62,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 18,452 shares.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 471,200 shares to 478,500 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) by 8,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. APOG’s profit will be $17.40M for 13.76 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Apogee Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 58,940 shares to 29,845 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.