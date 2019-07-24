Prudential Plc Has Lowered Meredith (MDP) Stake by $1.62 Million as Share Price Rose; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Share Price Rose, Greenlight Capital Has Lifted by $14.58 Million Its Holding

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 437,965 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 29,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 461,600 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51 million, down from 491,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 156,161 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 10/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP. DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Local Media Group Revenue $190M-$195M; 03/05/2018 – New Meredith Corporation Marks Its First Appearance At The NewFronts; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith’s layoffs were colder than usual; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – MIKE SCHNEIDER TO SERVE AS GROUP PUBLISHER AND PUBLISHER OF FORTUNE AND MONEY; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 31/03/2018 – Football Rumors: North Notes: Browns, Vikings, Meredith; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 14/05/2018 – Sports Illustrated And LIFE VR Win Sports Emmy Award For “Capturing Everest”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 1.67% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 915 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd reported 82,268 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 1,097 shares. Nordea Investment Ab owns 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 59,222 shares. 40,000 are held by Fiera Capital Corporation. Invesco Ltd holds 279,933 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Td Asset Inc holds 5,736 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 69,603 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 16,000 shares stake. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Co stated it has 648 shares. 5,942 were accumulated by Raymond James Trust Na. Lpl Financial Lc holds 4,946 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 69,098 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $186.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollysys Automation (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 691,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,211 are held by Massmutual Co Fsb Adv. American Interest Group Inc Inc owns 17,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 367,957 shares. 109,800 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Inc. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc owns 24,722 shares. First Republic Invest Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 2.94 million were accumulated by National Bank Of America De. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Stifel reported 25,919 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 103,866 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp reported 30,452 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% or 78,067 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 48,796 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 170,315 shares.