Prudential Plc Has Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $88.81 Million; Waste Management (WM) Holder Advisors Preferred Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $117.84. About 718,346 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 759,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.41 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 billion, down from 10.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.93. About 9.92M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks stated it has 1.11M shares. Dillon And Associate accumulated 8,735 shares or 0.33% of the stock. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 3.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Axa reported 1.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hitchwood Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 1.69% or 1.00M shares. Fagan Inc reported 4.88% stake. Richard C Young & Limited holds 47,957 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Company Dc has invested 4.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fincl Corp In holds 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 24,461 shares. 68,944 were reported by Regal Investment Ltd Liability Corporation. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 37,354 shares. Forte Capital Lc Adv owns 15,397 shares. Ithaka Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 6.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 321,999 shares. Rbf invested 0.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 109,689 are owned by Altfest L J And Incorporated.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 646,324 shares to 7.22M shares, valued at $327.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data System (NYSE:ADS) by 62,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.84 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler & Ltd reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 246,349 shares stake. Moody Bankshares Trust Division stated it has 539 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability owns 18,774 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation reported 0.36% stake. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Research Advisors has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First Retail Bank Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based fund reported 1,954 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 185,249 shares. Cutter Brokerage reported 2,007 shares. Trustmark State Bank Department has 0.07% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 853,443 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 67,612 shares. Spinnaker, Maine-based fund reported 7,061 shares. Altavista Wealth invested in 0.08% or 2,055 shares. 82,289 were reported by Meeder Asset Management.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corporate Bond Etf by 68,020 shares to 239,720 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Russell 1000 Value E (IWD) by 132,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf.

