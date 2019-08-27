Prudential Plc Has Lifted Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $24.14 Million as Shares Declined; As Himax Technologies (HIMX) Stock Price Declined, Bank Of Montreal Trimmed Holding by $805,797

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 455,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 2.41 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.22M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.98. About 317,350 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 60.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 268,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 176,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $563,000, down from 445,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 109,631 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 467,112 shares to 824,767 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Match Group Inc by 15,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,936 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 187,781 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $175.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Db Oil Fund by 53,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Diamond Offshore Dri (NYSE:DO).