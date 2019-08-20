Prudential Plc Has Increased Westn Digital (WDC) Position by $549,936 as Stock Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Position Held by First Heartland Consultants Inc

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Westn Digital Corp (WDC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 11,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 160,636 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 149,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Westn Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.25. About 5.10 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $333.78. About 2.23M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Mngmt Ltd invested in 27,550 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,309 shares. Cohen Mgmt holds 0.1% or 1,080 shares in its portfolio. Principal invested in 1.07M shares. Excalibur Mngmt owns 1,240 shares. Marsico Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 157,227 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.35M shares. First Business Financial Ser invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lmr Ptnrs Llp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Palisade Llc Nj holds 800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cahill Fincl Advsrs has 4,560 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). D L Carlson Group Inc Inc has 7,659 shares. Wealth Architects Lc holds 726 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.58% or 8,080 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing YTD deliveries tumble, falling far behind Airbus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 76,494 shares to 7,540 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IEF) by 6,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,916 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Gets More Optimistic About Micron — and Western Digital, Too – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Computer Storage Devices Industry Outlook Appears Dim – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Western Digital Stock Jumped 27.8% in June – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital Paints PC and Console Gaming WD_BLACKâ„¢ With New Portfolio – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bk Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.85M shares to 13.89 million shares, valued at $383.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 80,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,500 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Cp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Staley Cap Advisers holds 0.03% or 8,778 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 42,235 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 379,655 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 208,988 shares. Olstein Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc owns 64,438 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Toth Advisory owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd invested in 5,917 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 208,938 shares. Oarsman Capital invested in 37,009 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Nordea Management owns 99,430 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 4,503 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,820 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).