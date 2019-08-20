Prudential Plc Has Increased Edison Intl (EIX) Stake by $25.50 Million as Shares Rose; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Increases Stake in Electronic Arts (EA)

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 33.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 418,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.59M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 381,759 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 16/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Eastern District Drywall and Flooring Olympics in Edison, New Jersey; 18/04/2018 – Pacific Edge Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 25; 13/03/2018 – Ameran Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #7-1); 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 28/05/2018 – InMed Pharmaceuticals Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON FINANCING TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – PHILLIPS EDISON ACQUIRES SHOPPING CENTER IN LEESBURG, FLORIDA; 05/03/2018 Exclusive – Engie buys Edisonâs solar developer; 07/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group Access Event Set By Edison for May. 14

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $92.42. About 2.06 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 155,556 shares to 763,932 shares, valued at $127.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 372,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,900 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Beyond Meat Is Trading Way Above Its $160 Offering Price – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Edison International Stock Jumped 10.6% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Edison International (EIX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Edison International (NYSE:EIX) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

