Prudential Plc Has Increased Anthem (ANTM) Stake; As Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) Shares Declined, Green Square Capital Has Raised Position by $760,620

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 14,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 394,630 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.25 million, up from 379,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 841,384 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) by 191.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 9,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,772 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 4.37M shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European by 126,967 shares to 172,725 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegheny Technologi (NYSE:ATI) by 72,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 719,600 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

