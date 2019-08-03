Prudential Plc Has Decreased Its Caci International I (CACI) Holding by $2.17 Million; Share Price Rose; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Position by $425,376 as Market Value Rose

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 107,698 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, down from 112,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62M shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Caci International I (CACI) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 11,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The hedge fund held 131,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.99M, down from 143,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Caci International I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.37. About 123,200 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q EPS $2.56; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL OF $44/SHARE TO BUY CSRA FACTORS IN BREAK-UP FEE OF $204 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Innovative Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Machine Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions for Increased; 19/03/2018 – CACI PROVIDES DETAILED, FACTUAL INFORMATION ON PROPOSAL TO BUY; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Committed Financing in Place for the Proposed Transaction and Proposal Is Not Subject to Any Financing Contingency; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CACI International’s Sr Scd Crdt Fclty ‘BB+’ (RR: 3); 21/04/2018 – DJ CACI International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACI); 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES 4Q EPS $11.26 TO $11.50

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Cellular Corp. (NYSE:USM) by 35,436 shares to 82,824 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1St Rep Bk San Fra (NYSE:FRC) by 195,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 64 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc holds 162,747 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 195,453 shares. Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). James Investment Research has 0.04% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). The Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability reported 13,221 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity invested in 2,110 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 19,212 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co reported 2,751 shares. Nicholas Investment Prns LP invested 0.34% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 67,687 shares. Cardinal Cap Management stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). 271,186 are owned by Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Company. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 7,800 shares.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CACI International Inc (CACI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CACI Issues Guidance for Its Fiscal Year 2020 – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CACI Secures $880 Million Task Order to Provide Information Technology and Engineering Services for U.S. Army’s Personnel and Force Management Systems – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CACI International to Release 4th Quarter and Year-End FY19 Results After Market Close on August 14, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 15.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.84 per share. CACI’s profit will be $52.73M for 24.93 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.19% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12,011 activity.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,249 shares to 124,689 shares, valued at $23.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 10,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma reported 10.64 million shares. 130,338 were accumulated by Pittenger & Anderson. Riverhead Cap Mngmt holds 0.09% or 25,476 shares. Vista Prns Inc reported 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Frontier Investment Mgmt owns 8,572 shares. Country Club Trust Na reported 25,690 shares. Semper Augustus Investments Group Lc holds 0.66% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 12,723 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Management accumulated 2,970 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co invested in 506 shares. Bahamas-based Pictet National Bank & Trust Tru Limited has invested 0.48% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Howard Cap Management stated it has 8,988 shares. First Personal Financial Serv, a North Carolina-based fund reported 863 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 3.60M shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc stated it has 4.66 million shares. 31,534 are held by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.