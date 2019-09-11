Prudential Plc Has Cut Its Holding in Mccormick & Co Inc/M (MKC) as Share Price Rose; Spectrum Management Group Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Decreased by $503,500 as Share Price Declined

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc/M (MKC) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 4,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 4,571 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, down from 9,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc/M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.52 million shares traded or 75.24% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V)

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc analyzed 9,500 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $202.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 16.12 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.05B for 16.63 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $178.47 million for 30.23 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

