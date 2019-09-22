Prudential Plc Has Cut Cosan LTD (CZZ) Position; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Boosted By $915,875 Its Valero Energy (VLO) Holding

Prudential Plc decreased Cosan Ltd (CZZ) stake by 58.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prudential Plc sold 1.74M shares as Cosan Ltd (CZZ)’s stock rose 23.69%. The Prudential Plc holds 1.23 million shares with $16.00 million value, down from 2.97 million last quarter. Cosan Ltd now has $3.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 679,951 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased Valero Energy Corp (VLO) stake by 27.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc acquired 10,775 shares as Valero Energy Corp (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 49,806 shares with $4.26M value, up from 39,031 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp now has $34.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 3.34M shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy Corp has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $96’s average target is 15.87% above currents $82.85 stock price. Valero Energy Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $105 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, May 14. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of VLO in report on Thursday, June 6 to “Buy” rating.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased Caseys General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) stake by 184,902 shares to 403,026 valued at $62.87M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Willis Towers Watson Plc stake by 19,728 shares and now owns 406,006 shares. Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bancshares has 0.07% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Smith Graham Investment Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.57% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 262,372 shares. 75,407 were accumulated by Westpac Corp. Cambridge Inv Research stated it has 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Legacy Private Tru holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 16,676 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 11,475 shares. 2,500 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company. Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Mcmillion Incorporated holds 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 30 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd invested in 0.14% or 13,897 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 155,428 shares. Bluestein R H & Com holds 0.02% or 3,535 shares. 48,035 are owned by Exane Derivatives.

Prudential Plc increased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 595,691 shares to 7.71M valued at $333.72M in 2019Q2. It also upped Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 14,871 shares and now owns 29,966 shares. Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) was raised too.

