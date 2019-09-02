Prudential Plc Has Cut Apogee Enterprises I (APOG) Stake; Jacobs Asset Management Has Lifted By $415,899 Its Stewardship Finl (SSFN) Holding

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Stewardship Finl Corp (SSFN) stake by 11.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc acquired 46,211 shares as Stewardship Finl Corp (SSFN)’s stock rose 71.22%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 452,425 shares with $4.19 million value, up from 406,214 last quarter. Stewardship Finl Corp now has $135.25M valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 8,610 shares traded. Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) has risen 34.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SSFN News: 24/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: Earth Day Showcases Environmental Stewardship at Naval Hospital Bremerton; 18/04/2018 – Stewardship Fincl Corp and Atlantic Stewardship Bank Announce the Election of Michael a. Westra as Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – DCR Receives Multiple Awards, Honors, for Innovation and Community Stewardship; 14/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Stewardship Opportunity at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore; 13/04/2018 – Federated: Hermes Manages $44.6 Billion (GBP33.0B) Emphasizing Active Investment Strategies and Stewardship; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 10/05/2018 – Stewardship Financial 1Q EPS 21c; 27/03/2018 – Investor Stewardship Group (ISG) Announces New Administrative Structure and Framework Amendment Process

Prudential Plc decreased Apogee Enterprises I (APOG) stake by 6.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Plc sold 22,900 shares as Apogee Enterprises I (APOG)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Prudential Plc holds 348,400 shares with $13.06 million value, down from 371,300 last quarter. Apogee Enterprises I now has $954.68M valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.93. About 97,056 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES – ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES SEGMENT HAS BACKLOG, ORDER PIPELINE “STRENGTH TO SUPPORT” OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH IN FISCAL YEARS 2019 & 2020; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Adj EPS 96c; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Apogee Enterprises; 20/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Sees Potential in Apogee Enterprises — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Activist investor Engaged Capital takes stake in Apogee – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q EPS 78c

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 45,600 shares to 325,000 valued at $23.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 146,667 shares. Triumph Bancorp Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold SSFN shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 1.86 million shares or 1.65% more from 1.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) for 452,425 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 700 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Corp Il has 0.04% invested in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) for 34,000 shares. 300,000 are held by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 94,707 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 28,298 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates reported 1,350 shares. Basswood Cap Lc has 0.34% invested in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). Highlander Capital Management Llc stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) stated it has 1,404 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Company reported 10,702 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0% invested in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) for 36,191 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN). Punch & Associate Investment Mngmt reported 132,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 6,684 shares.

Prudential Plc increased Energizer Hldgs In stake by 97,536 shares to 228,597 valued at $10.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Intuitive Surgical I (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 586 shares and now owns 1,586 shares. Ubs Group (NYSE:UBS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Alliancebernstein LP holds 37,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 29,102 shares. Sei holds 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 16,163 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 27,200 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated owns 36,652 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 6,043 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 15,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources has 10,840 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 71 shares. 2.75 million are owned by Vanguard. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 21,792 shares or 0% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). 1.58 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P.

