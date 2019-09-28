Prudential Plc Has Boosted Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding; T Mobile Us (Call) (TMUS) Market Valuation Rose While Ulysses Management Has Cut by $5.96 Million Its Holding

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (TMUS) by 50.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 80,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 79,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/05/2018 – HOETTGES: T-MOBILE WANTS TO BUILD 5G NETWORK FOR RURAL AREAS; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: HOPING TO WORK WITH DISH ONCE SPRINT DEAL CLOSES; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/03/2018 – It’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Total Implied Enterprise Value of Approximately $59 B for Sprint and Approximately $146 B for the Combined Co; 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 30/05/2018 – Strategy Analytics: T-Mobile Sprint Merger Accelerates 5G with 17% Uplift, Strategy Analytics Forecasts; 04/05/2018 – If Judge Richard Leon allows AT&T’s deal for Time Warner, regulators may not want to risk blocking T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 100.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 160,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 321,357 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35 million, up from 160,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 5.57M shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC)

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year's $0.93 per share. TMUS's profit will be $845.92 million for 19.59 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

