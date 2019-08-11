Prudential Plc Has Boosted Its Transcanada (TRP) Stake by $29.72 Million as Shares Rose; Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Shareholder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Position by $712,000

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 25/04/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH WHITE HOUSE PROCEEDINGS; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1930.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 675,446 shares as the company's stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 710,443 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.93 million, up from 34,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.75B market cap company. It closed at $48.1 lastly. It is down 10.49% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 52,800 shares to 439,900 shares, valued at $14.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chaparral Energy Inc by 633,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TC PipeLines, LP announces 2019 second quarter financial results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canada: Not Enough Pipelines, But A Lot To Like For Midstream Investing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TransCanada declares quarterly dividends Toronto Stock Exchange:TRP – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC Energy reaches agreement to sell Ontario natural gas-fired power plants for $2.87 billion – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Columbia Midstream Group, LLC – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Backhaul: FedEx Dumps Amazonâ€¦Again – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Your Office Mailroom Isn’t Celebrating Prime Day – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 933 shares to 1,833 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.