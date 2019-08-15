Prudential Plc Decreased Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Stake by $3.08 Million as Valuation Rose; Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Decreased Holding by $870,348 as Stock Value Declined

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 42,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 87,293 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, down from 129,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $91.46. About 446,472 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 40c

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medidata Launches Acorn Artificial Intelligence Company – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ SFLY, MDSO, TSS, EE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medidata: Future Potential But There Are Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Medidata (MDSO) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 16,700 shares. Cornerstone owns 0% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 25 shares. Prudential Pcl has invested 0.02% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Barclays Pcl invested in 22,782 shares or 0% of the stock. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Synovus stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). First Mercantile Trust Co accumulated 6,850 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 7.29M shares. 745,724 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.1% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) or 1.53 million shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 354,463 shares. Cap Mngmt owns 698,823 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Comm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 285,436 shares. Assetmark reported 625 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $14.36 million for 99.41 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.00% EPS growth.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capitol Fed Fin In (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 71,404 shares to 371,925 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe (VGK) by 31,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 6,951 shares to 19,281 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value Etf (VBR) by 3,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (NYSE:BAX).