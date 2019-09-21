Prudential Plc Decreased Its Anadarko Pete (APC) Stake by $67.06 Million; As Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Shares Rose, Holder Strs Ohio Has Lifted Its Holding

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 9,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 154,501 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 145,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 1.00 million shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 89.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 957,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 113,723 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.07M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 176.19% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $32.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKB) by 179,700 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $222.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/ (NYSE:PG) by 204,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 987,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs holds 34,360 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 6,400 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% or 19,719 shares. Pnc Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 17,514 shares. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 41 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 3.79M shares. 27,874 were reported by Miller Howard Invests Ny. Gideon Advsr Inc invested in 24,082 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,742 shares. Factory Mutual Insur reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Com invested in 10,607 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Community Bancshares Of Raymore stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company accumulated 3.01M shares. Security Tru invested in 2,440 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 522,974 shares to 887,223 shares, valued at $47.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:CPB) by 18,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,332 shares, and cut its stake in Simmons 1St Natl Cor (NASDAQ:SFNC).