Prudential Plc Decreased By $33.17 Million Its Patterson (PTEN) Stake; Catalent Has 1.37 Sentiment

Prudential Plc decreased Patterson (PTEN) stake by 43.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Plc sold 2.37M shares as Patterson (PTEN)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Prudential Plc holds 3.04M shares with $42.66M value, down from 5.41M last quarter. Patterson now has $2.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 3.16 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT

Catalent (CTLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 129 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 94 sold and trimmed stock positions in Catalent. The hedge funds in our database now own: 141.43 million shares, up from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Catalent in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 75 Increased: 90 New Position: 39.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q1 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 19.15 million shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Teton Advsrs invested in 0.29% or 205,725 shares. 1.83 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. Incorporated owns 426,236 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp invested in 0.02% or 800,806 shares. Shell Asset owns 25,347 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 4,171 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Buckingham Mgmt reported 730,491 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 410,554 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.05% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 299,421 shares. Captrust invested in 0% or 2,298 shares. Principal Gp, a Iowa-based fund reported 1.51M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Patterson-UTI had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”.

Prudential Plc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 203,531 shares to 2.31 million valued at $439.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 64,734 shares and now owns 219,793 shares. Marsh & Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) was raised too.

Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. for 798,920 shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 133,975 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pier Capital Llc has 1.4% invested in the company for 222,946 shares. The Us-based Champlain Investment Partners Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 202,250 shares.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.03 billion. It operates through three divisions: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. It has a 52.67 P/E ratio. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $90.34M for 22.21 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.