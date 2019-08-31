Prudential Plc Decreased Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $12.84 Million; Amp Capital Investors LTD Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX) Lowered as Share Value Rose

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 67,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 836,124 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.85 million, down from 904,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 87,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 861,005 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.69 million, down from 948,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.32M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tegna Inc by 46,861 shares to 62,901 shares, valued at $887,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 43,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 410 shares to 1,101 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 20,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

