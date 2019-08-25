Prudential Plc Cut Teradyne (TER) Position by $1.96 Million as Share Price Rose; As Parker Hannifin (PH) Shares Declined, Lazard Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $54.04 Million

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin (PH) by 29.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 316,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 757,985 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.09M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $158.03. About 814,525 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 50,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 359,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, down from 409,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 1.39M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.96M for 18.57 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu (BIDU) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UPDATE: LitePoint is First Test Equipment Vendor to Join FiRa Consortium – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LitePoint is First Test Vendor to Join FiRa Consortium – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 50,611 shares to 866,315 shares, valued at $26.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 30,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.27 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fort LP reported 19,645 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Nicholas Prtn Limited Partnership holds 70,174 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed Finance holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 2.57M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Limited accumulated 147,665 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Bb&T Securities Lc has 19,922 shares. Quantum Mngmt has 0.81% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 37,822 shares. 5,097 are held by Veritable Lp. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 328,223 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 0% or 31 shares. Capital Inv Counsel stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 204,798 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loma Negra Cia by 30,864 shares to 602,905 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hld Plc by 332,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91M shares, and has risen its stake in 6/22 (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields invested in 38,528 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 7,226 shares. First Personal Financial Service reported 22 shares stake. Lockheed Martin Inv Com has 0.16% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Fil Ltd has 0.02% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Private Advsr holds 3,727 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 24,693 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 51,511 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 363,276 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 620 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.12% or 5,934 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Com owns 0.03% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 2,450 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.43% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).