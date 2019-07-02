Prudential Plc Cut Position in Meredith (MDP) by $1.62 Million as Market Value Rose; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Valuation Rose While Banbury Partners Has Lowered by $7.29 Million Its Holding

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 115,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, down from 496,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 1.29M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 29,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 461,600 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51M, down from 491,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 276,041 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 17/05/2018 – Meredith Unveils New Look, Name And Direction For Award-winning Television Production Studio; The Former Time Inc. Productions; 15/05/2018 – MEREDITH – EXPECTS TO INCUR COSTS OF ABOUT $300 MLN RELATED TO TIME INTEGRATION TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES; 08/03/2018 – Meredith Names Bruce Gersh President Of People And Entertainment Weekly; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 30/04/2018 – Meredith executive joins Manifest as new Group Publisher; 26/03/2018 – Meredith Reorganizes Following Announcement of Intent to Sell Four Time Inc. Titles; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Adds To Local Media Group With Acquisition Of KPLR-TV St. Louis; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Corp: Paul Karpowicz, Local Media Group President, to Retire June 30; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: Meredith hopes to get $150M in Sports Illustrated sale

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.04 million for 17.24 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.06% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 184,837 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sandhill Cap Prns Llc owns 408,220 shares or 3.63% of their US portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.32% or 56,184 shares. Qs Limited Com stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 4,395 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 13,588 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 27,489 shares. Oppenheimer & Com Incorporated holds 26,735 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 12,213 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Brant Point Inv Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 157,933 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 308,400 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Pnc Fin Services Gru accumulated 2,199 shares.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 49,031 shares to 326,929 shares, valued at $18.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,700 were accumulated by Fruth Investment. 260,726 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 12,980 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 5,005 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 915 shares. Moreover, Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Citadel Ltd Liability Company invested in 370,188 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.59% or 480,525 shares. 1.96M were reported by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. North Star Investment Management Corp invested in 40,732 shares. Principal Finance invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 20 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).