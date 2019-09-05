Prudential Plc Cut Its Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $29.67 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Endurance Wealth Management Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Holding as Stock Rose

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 187,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.95 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $167.14. About 3.97M shares traded or 67.61% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 6,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,334 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 73,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 19.22 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video); 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 150,100 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $55.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 234,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Services In (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.79 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 8,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cabot reported 1,940 shares. Fayerweather Charles owns 0.32% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,275 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 236,126 shares or 4.07% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fiduciary Wi has invested 3.64% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Doheny Asset Ca owns 4,000 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Adirondack Tru accumulated 721 shares. Sun Life Financial invested in 0.31% or 8,896 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,430 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt Inc owns 26,457 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP has 44,896 shares. Df Dent Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 21,332 shares. Indiana Trust Mgmt holds 0.59% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 7,187 shares.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,701 shares to 76,728 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 32,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.50 million were reported by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Moreover, Parsons Ri has 6.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diversified Trust Com accumulated 70,122 shares or 0.65% of the stock. 81,375 were reported by Ipg Advsr Limited Liability. Moreover, Guild Mgmt has 4.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,026 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Limited Co reported 63,313 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Company accumulated 18,206 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Illinois-based Cna Fincl has invested 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 5.82 million are owned by D E Shaw & Company. Janney Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tributary Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 2.43 million shares. Cap Int Sarl has 63,060 shares.